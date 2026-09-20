Tolopilo turned aside 26 of 30 shots during Saturday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Kraken.

Tolopilo played the entire game during Saturday's preseason opener and faced plenty of shots, but he didn't have his most effective performance in the defeat, as he allowed a pair of first-period goals before giving up two more in the final frame. Thatcher Demko (hip) isn't expected to be a full participant in training camp, which could create the opportunity for Tolopilo to serve as Kevin Lankinen's backup to begin the 2026-27 regular season, though Chris Driedger will likely have the opportunity to compete for that role as well.