Tolopilo is set to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Tolopilo has a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage in five appearances with AHL Abbotsford in 2025-26. He hasn't played for the Canucks yet this season. Tolopilo is getting this opportunity because Vancouver is without Kevin Lankinen (personal) and Thatcher Demko (lower body). The Ducks are 14-7-1 and rank second in goals per game with 3.59, so they're a particularly challenging adversary.