Tolopilo turned aside 35 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canucks kept things close through two periods, but the Habs beat Tolopilo three times on 14 shots in the final frame. The 25-year-old netminder is back in the NHL to provide depth behind Kevin Lankinen during the latest absence for Thatcher Demko (lower body), but Tolopilo's 3.50 GAA and .894 save percentage in five appearances for Vancouver this season don't give him much fantasy appeal.