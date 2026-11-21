Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

After an impressive 34-save showing in his season debut for Vancouver on Monday, Tolopilo will return to the NHL to potentially start again on Saturday. Given that he can only be in the NHL for 30 days before requiring waivers to be sent back to the AHL, the Canucks are likely being strategic with Tolopilo's time with the big club. Across 12 appearances with AHL Abbotsford this season, he's posted a 7-3-2 record, a 2.74 GAA and an .889 save percentage.