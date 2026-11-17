Tolopilo was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

After guiding the Canucks to a 3-2 win by making 34 saves in his season debut, Vancouver will send Tolopilo back to Abbotsford. Per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor, Tolopilo, who cleared waivers prior to the start of the regular season, is only allowed 30 cumulative days at the NHL level before he is required to go through waivers once again. Thus, the Canucks are likely preserving his time at the NHL level for when they know the 26-year-old netminder will start. He will likely see more chances with Vancouver in the near future due to his success across both leagues to start the campaign.