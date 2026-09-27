Tolopilo was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Sunday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Following Vancouver's claim of Leevi Merilainen off waivers earlier in the week, Tolopilo was bumped down the depth chart. The 26-year-old backstop split time between the majors and minors last season. With Vancouver, he struggled behind a lackluster defensive core, posting a 6-11-2 record, a 3.61 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 21 regular-season appearances. If he clears waivers over the next 24 hours, he's expected to serve as the organization's No. 3 netminder and the lead option for AHL Abbotsford.