Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

With the Canucks sending Jacob Quillan down to the AHL on Saturday, they created room for Tolopilo, who could serve as the backup in Sunday's road clash in Vegas. Across 11 appearances with AHL Abbotsford this season, the 26-year-old netminder has posted a 7-2-2 record, a 2.52 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Given the recent struggles of Leevi Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen, Tolopilo could potentially be called upon to shake things up in Vancouver's crease.