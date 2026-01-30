Tolopilo stopped all 32 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Tolopilo was denied a shutout because his evaluation by the concussion spotter during the first intermission prevented him from taking the ice to start the second. Kevin Lankinen handled 2:11 of ice time and made one save. Few fantasy managers would have turned to Tolopilo in most circumstances, but those who did will feel hard done by with this situation. The good news is Tolopilo was able to finish the contest and has allowed just two goals on 59 shots over his last two outings. He's 3-3-0 through eight appearances and will compete with Lankinen for playing time for the remainder of the campaign. Wins will be hard to find, as the Canucks are currently at the bottom of the league standings.