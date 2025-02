Tolopilo was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Tolopilo was up as a practice player earlier in the week, but he was never likely to stay with the big club for a long time. Kevin Lankinen and Arturs Silovs will man the crease for Vancouver while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is out, allowing Tolopilo to get more playing time with Abbotsford.