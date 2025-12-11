default-cbs-image
Tolopilo was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Tolopilo was 2-1-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage across four NHL appearances this season. The Canucks will get Thatcher Demko back in net Thursday for the first time in 12 contests.

