Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Sent to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Tolopilo was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.
Tolopilo was 2-1-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage across four NHL appearances this season. The Canucks will get Thatcher Demko back in net Thursday for the first time in 12 contests.
