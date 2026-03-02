Tolopilo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against the Stars on Monday.

Tolopilo is coming off a 25-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 3-3-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 10 NHL appearances this season. Dallas ranks ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.