Tolopilo is expected to start on the road against Seattle for Saturday's preseason game, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

Tolopilo had a 6-11-2 record, 3.61 GAA and .881 save percentage in 21 regular-season outings with Vancouver in 2025-26. If Thatcher Demko (hip) isn't available for the season opener, then Tolopilo will probably start as Kevin Lankinen's understudy. However, Chris Driedger is also in the running for the backup gig after signing a professional tryout offer to attend Vancouver's training camp.