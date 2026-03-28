Tolopilo is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Tolopilo has a 5-6-2 record, 3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage in 15 outings in 2025-26. His last start came March 14 when he stopped 28 of 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Seattle. Calgary has a subpar 30-34-8 record, but it has secured at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1).