Tolopilo is slated to start on the road against the Kings on Thursday, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Tolopilo is 0-5-0 with a 4.87 GAA and an .844 save percentage across his past five appearances. That's dropped him to 5-10-2 with a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Kings have won four of their past six (4-1-1), including a 4-0 victory over Vancouver on March 6 -- though Kevin Lankinen (upper body) got the assignment for that game.