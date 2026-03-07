Tolopilo stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Tolopilo was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second, but the win was never in doubt after the Canucks added three goals in the final frame. This was Tolopilo's first win since a 2-0 victory over the Ducks on Jan. 29. Between both wins, the 25-year-old netminder had posted a 0-2-2 record with a 3.37 GAA. As the backup goaltender of one of the worst teams in the NHL, however, Tolopilo shouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal (if any) in most formats.