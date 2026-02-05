Tolopilo was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Tolopilo went 1-2-1 with a .909 save percentage over five games during January with Vancouver. The 25-year-old will spend the Olympic break in the AHL, but considering he's been outplaying both Kevin Lankinen and Jiri Patera, Tolopilo should be expected to return to the big club ahead of the team's Feb. 25 game versus the Jets.