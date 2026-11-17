Tolopilo is getting the start in Utah on Monday, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

This will be Tolopilo's first appearance with the Canucks in 2026-27, as he'll get the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Leevi Merilainen started in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights. Tolopilo went 6-11-2 with a 3.61 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 21 games with Vancouver last season. The Mammoth have lost five straight games but will get Logan Cooley (upper body) back in the lineup Monday.