Tolopilo stopped all six shots he faced in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Tolopilo played the third period, and Detroit's only goal in that frame went into an empty net. Through four appearances this season, Tolopilo has stopped 92 of 101 shots, good for a .911 save percentage. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) likely returning to action Thursday versus the Sabres, Tolopilo is probably going to be demoted to AHL Abbotsford, but he has shown well during this stint in the NHL even while the team in front of him has struggled.