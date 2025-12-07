Tolopilo stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Tolopilo was sharp in this outing and got enough help from his teammates to come away with the win. He allowed the first and last goals in the game, but the Canucks had the four in the middle. Tolopilo is 2-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 95 shots over his first three outings this season. He'll likely be with the team until Thatcher Demko (lower body) is healthy again, which may not be much longer, as Demko is targeting Thursday's game versus the Sabres for his return.