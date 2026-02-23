Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolopilo was brought up from AHL Abbotsford on Monday under emergency conditions.
Vancouver returned Aku Koskenvuo to the minors in a corresponding move. Tolopilo has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine NHL appearances this season.
