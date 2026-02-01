default-cbs-image
Tolopilo made 39 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Tolopilo was outstanding in the contest and stoned sniper Auston Matthews on a penalty shot in overtime. Tolopilo was also superb in a 2-0 win over the Ducks on Thursday, which could lead to more opportunities to play instead of the struggling Kevin Lankinen.

