Tolopilo is headed back to Vancouver for personal reasons and will miss Tuesday's road game versus Colorado, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

With Tolopilo traveling home for the birth of his child, the Canucks recalled Jiri Patera from the minors, presumably to serve as the No. 2 option behind Kevin Lankinen. The 25-year-old Tolopilo has allowed seven goals on 65 shots while going 1-1-0 over his two NHL games this season. Once Thatcher Demko (lower body) is cleared to play, Tolopilo figures to head back to AHL Abbotsford.