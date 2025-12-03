Tolopilo (personal) was removed from the non-roster list and reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Tolopilo has posted a 1-1-0 record while stopping 58 of 65 shots (.892 save percentage) across two appearances with Vancouver this season. The 25-year-old netminder also has a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage in five outings with Abbotsford this season.