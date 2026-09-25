Tolopilo stopped 12 of 14 shots in Thursday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Oilers.

Tolopilo featured in the first two periods and did a mediocre job against a largely AHL-caliber squad. It's not great for Tolopilo that PTO camp attendee Chris Driedger came in and stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period, keeping the game close despite the loss. Tolopilo is not a lock to start the year as Kevin Lankinen's backup in the absence of Thatcher Demko (hip). The Canucks have one more preseason game, Saturday at home versus the Kraken, which could be telling in regards to which goalies break camp in the NHL.