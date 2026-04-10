Tolopilo allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

The Kings held a 2-1 lead after the first period and never let the Canucks back in. Tolopilo continues to have a thankless job as the Canucks' starter in the absence of Kevin Lankinen (upper body). This was Tolopilo's sixth straight loss, and it's the fifth time in that span he's allowed at least four goals. He's at a 5-11-2 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 20 appearances. Tolopilo and Jiri Patera are likely to split the next two games, as the Canucks visit the Sharks on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday.