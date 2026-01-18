Tolopilo allowed six goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Oilers.

Kevin Lankinen was battling an illness, so Tolopilo was likely to see the whole game, for better or worse. It was worse this time, as even sans Leon Draisaitl (personal), the Oilers were able to ring up a huge second period to humiliate the Canucks. During his latest NHL stint, Tolopilo has surrendered 12 goals on 76 shots over two games. He'll likely be with the big club while Thatcher Demko (lower body) works through his latest injury. Tolopilo is 2-3-0 with 21 goals allowed on 177 shots this season and should be avoided in most fantasy formats.