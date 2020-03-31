Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Looking to return to NHL
Tryamkin would like to rejoin the Canucks ahead of the 2020-21 campaign according to his agent Todd Diamond who told reporters, "It will be an easy transition and having been there before, he kind of knows what to expect," Ben Kuzma of The Providence reports.
Tryamkin left Vancouver after the 2016-17 campaign having logged 66 games for the club in which he tallied two goals and seven helpers while averaging a mere 16:44 of ice time. In three seasons back with Yekaterinburg Automobilist following his NHL stint, the 25-year-old posted 47 points in 150 appearances. In order to sign Tryamkin, the team would likely need to let Chris Tanev walk during free agency this summer.
More News
-
Nikita Tryamkin: Heads to Russia•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Not cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin: Collects assist against St. Louis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.