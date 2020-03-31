Tryamkin would like to rejoin the Canucks ahead of the 2020-21 campaign according to his agent Todd Diamond who told reporters, "It will be an easy transition and having been there before, he kind of knows what to expect," Ben Kuzma of The Providence reports.

Tryamkin left Vancouver after the 2016-17 campaign having logged 66 games for the club in which he tallied two goals and seven helpers while averaging a mere 16:44 of ice time. In three seasons back with Yekaterinburg Automobilist following his NHL stint, the 25-year-old posted 47 points in 150 appearances. In order to sign Tryamkin, the team would likely need to let Chris Tanev walk during free agency this summer.