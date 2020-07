Tryamkin signed a one-year contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) on Thursday.

Tryamkin hasn't played for Vancouver since 2016-17, having spent the past three years with Yekaterinburg. Despite earlier reports indicating the blueliner would return to the NHL for the upcoming season, it seems the 2014 third-round selection won't be heading back to North America any time soon.