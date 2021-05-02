Tryamkin has signed a two-year contract to remain in the KHL and the Canucks will no longer have his rights by the time that contract expires, Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

The Canucks had been attempting to bring Tryamkin back to North America but were unable to work out a deal with him. He'll be a free agent at the end of this two-year contract and could sign with any NHL team at that time if there's mutual interest. The 26-year-old Russian has appeared in 79 NHL games but none since the 2016-17 campaign.