Zadorov scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Zadorov returned from a two-game suspension Thursday, which stemmed from an illegal check to the head he delivered against Lucas Raymond in a previous meeting with the Red Wings. The 28-year-old Zadorov got his revenge in a productive manner Thursday, tallying his first goal since Nov. 10 and first point since Jan. 15. The defenseman has two goals, 11 points, 55 shots on net, 108 hits, 48 blocked shots, 85 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 49 appearances between the Canucks and the Flames this season.