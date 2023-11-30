Zadorov was traded from the Flames to the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026.

Zadorov reportedly wanted a trade out of Calgary, where he's been stuck in a bottom-four role this year, and now he's gotten his wish. He'll land in an excellent situation with the Canucks, where he can be penciled into a second-pairing role once he joins the team. Zadorov had six points, 29 shots on net, 41 hits, 19 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 21 outings with the Flames this year, which was his third season with the team. Jordan Oesterle should see more time with the Flames going forward, while Mark Friedman and Noah Juulsen figure to lose playing time with the Canucks.