Zadorov logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Zadorov continues to make a mark in this second-round series -- he has five points over four contests, in addition to a cross-checking penalty that earned him a fine at the end of Game 3. The defenseman is up to eight points, 19 shots on net, 35 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff appearances. The 29-year-old saw 22:01 of ice time Tuesday, his second-highest total in the playoffs as he continues to earn more trust from head coach Rick Tocchet.