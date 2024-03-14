Zadorov scored a goal, dished an assist, doled out five hits and had a fight in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Zadorov got the Gordie Howe hat trick done in the first 25 minutes of the game. He assisted on a Ilya Mikheyev tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Less than a minute after his goal, Zadorov fought Josh Manson. With six points over his last 13 contests, Zadorov has been okay on offense. He's at 16 points, 68 shots on net, 140 hits, 55 blocked shots, 96 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 61 appearances between the Canucks and the Flames this season.