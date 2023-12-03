Zadorov recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Zadorov's first game as a Canuck was also a return to Calgary, just two days after the Flames traded him away. The 28-year-old blueliner ended his Flames tenure on a seven-game point drought, but he was able to get on the scoresheet by setting up Elias Pettersson's empty-net goal in the third period. Zadorov has seven points, 41 hits, 21 blocked shots, 29 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 22 appearances this season. He was listed on the third pairing alongside Tyler Myers in this contest, but both Zadorov and Myers are filling top-four roles on the ice for the Canucks.