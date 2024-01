Zadorov recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Zadorov had a helper in his Canucks debut Dec. 2, but he'd gone 11 games without a point since. He snapped the slump Tuesday, assisting on a J.T. Miller tally in the first period. Zadorov has handled a similar role in Vancouver as the one he had in Calgary to begin the season. He's at eight points, 39 shots on net, 59 hits, 35 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 34 appearances.