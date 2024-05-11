Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Zadorov helped out on a Brock Boeser goal early in the second period before scoring one of his own late in the frame. The 29-year-old Zadorov has back-to-back multi-point efforts and continues to stand out in the postseason. He's up to four goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 28 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff appearances.