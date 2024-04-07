Zadorov posted a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Zadorov set up Teddy Blueger's third-period goal for his first point in his last six appearances. The 28-year-old Zadorov remains a bottom-four fixture for the Canucks. For the season, he has 19 points, 84 shots on net, 158 hits, 65 blocked shots, 119 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 71 appearances between the Canucks and the Flames.