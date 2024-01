Zadorov (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, according to Canucks' rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen.

Zadorov, who missed Saturday's 6-4 win over New Jersey, will replace Noah Juulsen in the lineup. The 28-year-old Zadorov has generated two assists, 26 PIM, 15 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 20 hits in 14 games with the Canucks since being acquired from Calgary.