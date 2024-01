Zadorov (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Devils, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Zadorov, who is considered day-to-day, will be replaced in the lineup by Carson Soucy (lower body). The 28-year-old Zadorov has two assists, 26 PIM, 15 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 20 hits in 14 games with the Canucks since being acquired from Calgary.