Canucks' Niklas Aaram-Olsen: Value pick in Round 2

Aaram-Olsen was the 41st overall pick by Vancouver in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although born in Norway, Aaram-Olsen spent this past year primarily playing in the Swedish Jr. league with Orebro. He dominated to the tune of 20 goals and 40 points in 29 games. Aaram-Olsen's strong play earned him a 16-game stint with the club's top team in the SHL, where he saw very limited ice time and didn't record a point. It's not a stretch to label Aaram-Olsen one of the better snipers available in this year's draft. He has a hard, heavy wrist shot and has shown the ability to consistently beat goaltenders from distance. Aaram-Olsen is awesome with the man advantage, and while there are consistency issues to work through here, the Norwegian was getting some late first-round buzz leading up to the draft, making him a nice value play for Vancouver here in Round 2.