Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Assigned to AHL briefly
Goldobin was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday and then immediately recalled.
This was a paper move designed to make Goldobin eligible for the AHL playoffs. However, considering that the 22-year-old is currently listed on the top line, and top power-play unit, on Vancouver's depth chart, it seems unlikely he will be returning to the minors anytime soon. The first-round pick from 2014 has notched three goals and three assists in 19 games, but he has a 14.3 shooting percentage that could prove hard to sustain over the long run.
