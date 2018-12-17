Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Assists in three straight
Goldobin had an assist during Sunday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
Goldobin provided an assist on one of his team's four goals during Sunday night's win. The creative winger is on a bit of a roll right now, with assists in three straight games, upping his season total to 16.
More News
