Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Bumps down a rank
Goldobin was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday.
Goldy only has 37 NHL games under his belt between the Sharks and Canucks, so fantasy owners are advised to be patient with the young sniper. The Russian has supreme offensive instincts, and his minor-league production -- having already picked up seven goals and 12 assists through only 18 games with the Comets -- proves that he's rather unfazed by competition in the lower ranks. If you have shares in the 22-year-old winger, don't fret about this demotion as it likely won't last long.
