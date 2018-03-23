Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Contributes two assists against Blackhawks
Goldobin had two assists in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Goldobin now has 10 points (five goals) in 30 games this season. The 22-year-old is very much on the rise in fantasy and could be one to watch for next season. The speedy winger is seeing time on the second power-play unit and is worthy of a look in some very deep leagues. Given his explosiveness and strong shot, Goldobin is worth keeping tabs on.
