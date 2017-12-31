Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Dazzles in loss to Kings
Goldobin scored a highlight-reel goal in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
Goldobin deked around Kings' elite blueliner Drew Doughty and beat Jonathan Quick for his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old picked up an assist the previous night against Chicago and has managed four points in the 10 games he's appeared in this season. The Russian forward has the potential to be a solid scorer, so he's worth keeping an eye on. Goldobin is barely averaging 10 minutes of ice time right now, though, so wait for his role to increase before adding him to your roster.
More News
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Likely to serve as spectator Saturday•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Recalled Sunday•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sent to AHL•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Reassigned to AHL Utica•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Will play Thursday•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Travels, but out a couple games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...