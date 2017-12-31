Goldobin scored a highlight-reel goal in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

Goldobin deked around Kings' elite blueliner Drew Doughty and beat Jonathan Quick for his second goal of the season. The 22-year-old picked up an assist the previous night against Chicago and has managed four points in the 10 games he's appeared in this season. The Russian forward has the potential to be a solid scorer, so he's worth keeping an eye on. Goldobin is barely averaging 10 minutes of ice time right now, though, so wait for his role to increase before adding him to your roster.