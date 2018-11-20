Goldobin chipped in a goal and a power-play assist Monday, but the Canucks lost to the Jets at home, 6-3.

Goldobin's on pace for 11 goals and 36 assists this season. He's benefited from averaging a career-high 15:18 of ice time and setting up shop on the No. 1 power play. When it comes to the Canucks, Elias Pettersson is hogging most of the attention -- understandably so, as he's up to 12 goals in his first 17 NHL games -- but Goldy getting overshadowed by his own teammate is actually a good thing if you're using him as a value play in DFS, where the most successful players think outside the box in order to cash in.