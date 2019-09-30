Goldobin was waived by the Canucks for the purpose of reassignment Monday.

Goldobin played in 63 games for the Canucks last year mainly in a third-line role, producing 27 points with nine on the man advantage. The Canucks brought in J.T. Miller this summer to man the second line, and Goldobin lost the battle for the remaining right-wing roles to Jake Virtanen and Josh Leivo. The 23-year-old will start the season with AHL Utica if he clears waivers.