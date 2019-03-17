Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Heading to press box
Goldobin will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup with Dallas, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Goldobin has just four points in his past 23 appearances. This isn't his first trip to the press box this season. The coaching staff is trying to send a message, but Goldobin hasn't been able to meet expectations. He's not a shutdown forward, so more offense needs to be generated -- or at the very least, more scoring opportunities. He'll need to make a positive impact in more areas of the game if he's to remain a regular in the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Picks up power-play helper in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets goal in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Stuck in press box•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets pair of assists in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Assists in three straight•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sitting out•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...