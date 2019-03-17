Goldobin will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup with Dallas, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Goldobin has just four points in his past 23 appearances. This isn't his first trip to the press box this season. The coaching staff is trying to send a message, but Goldobin hasn't been able to meet expectations. He's not a shutdown forward, so more offense needs to be generated -- or at the very least, more scoring opportunities. He'll need to make a positive impact in more areas of the game if he's to remain a regular in the lineup.