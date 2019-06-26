Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Hit with qualifying offer
Vancouver extended Goldobin a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Goldobin had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in games played (63), assists (20) and points (27). The 2014 first-round pick should step into a middle-six role for the Canucks next campaign.
