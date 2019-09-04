Goldobin signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Goldobin was pretty productive while skating in a middle-six role with the Canucks last campaign, notching seven goals and 27 points in 63 contests. The 23-year-old Russian will have a similar role with Vancouver in 2019-20, and could threaten the 35-point mark if he's able to play a full 82-game season.